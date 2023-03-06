Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Manchester United interested in Roma’s Tammy Abraham

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Italian capital since leaving Chelsea.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 March 2023 07:15
Tammy Abraham is reportedly being watched by Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Tammy Abraham is reportedly being watched by Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Manchester United are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Roma – but Chelsea have first dibs on the England international, according to the Daily Mirror via The Athletic. The 25-year-old has impressed in the Italian capital since leaving Chelsea in a £34 million deal at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports that despite West Ham being one point above the Premier League relegation zone, they will not sack manager David Moyes. The club is still backing the Scot to improve results.

Social media round-up

Recommended

Players to watch

James Maddison: Newcastle are set to reignite their interest in the Leicester and England midfielder, according to Football Insider.

Julian Brandt: Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the Borussia Dortmund playmaker, reports the Sun.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in