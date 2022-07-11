Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘not for sale’
Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move away
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains in his plans.
The 37-year-old forward returned to Old Trafford last summer in a shock switch from Juventus.
Ronaldo still has a season remaining on his deal but speculation is rife about a move for a player who is absent from United’s pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.
“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” manager Erik ten Hag said.
“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo this season so that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him.
“He hasn’t told me (he wants to leave). I have read but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”
Ten Hag also confirmed that Harry Maguire will remain as United captain after speculation over the role.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies