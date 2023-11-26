Former England manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former England manager and player Terry Venables has died at the age of 80.

Venables played twice for England but he was more well known for his managerial than playing career, and was in charge of the national side between 1994 and 1996, when he led the team to the semi-finals of the Euros, before they were knocked out on penalties by Germany.

Known as El Tel, the 80-year-old passed away after a long illness.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Venables was also in charge of a number of clubs throughout his lengthy career including Barcelona, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

He then returned to the England fold for a second stint as Steve McClaren’s assistant towards the end of his career.

Venables’ former club Tottenham said: “The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

“Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry”

Venables played as a midfielder for Chelsea, Tottenham and QPR during a 15-year career.

But it was as a manager that he excelled, first guiding Crystal Palace from the third division to the first, then taking then-second-tier QPR to the 1982 FA Cup final.

His move to Spain saw him lead Barcelona to the 1984 La Liga title in 1985 and the European Cup final the following year.

Venables also won the FA Cup with Tottenham back in 1991.

Richard Bevan, chief executive of the League Managers’ Association said: “The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables. Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”