Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Football rumours: Robert Lewandowski open to Chelsea if Barcelona deal collapses

The Blues need a new centre-forward after Romelu Lukaku went on loan to Inter Milan

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 July 2022 07:24
Comments
Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not eventuate (Sven Hoppe/DPAPA)
Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not eventuate (Sven Hoppe/DPAPA)
(PA Archive)

What the papers say

Robert Lewandowski is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge if his preferred deal with Barcelona does not come off. The Mail, which cites Germany’s Bild, says Chelsea and Paris St Germain will enter the race for the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker if his Camp Nou move fails. West London is then understood to be his preferred destination, with the Blues in need of a new centre-forward following Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan on loan.

Staying at Chelsea, where bosses reportedly have “no problem” meeting Napoli’s £34million tag for Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues are considering additional defensive requirements after they lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The 31-year-old defender is off contract with Napoli at the end of next season and the Senegalese ace is also being monitored by Juventus, according to the Sun which cites Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Jordan Pickford could be asked to commit his future to Everton until 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Everton are understood to be on the cusp of offering their England goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, a new long-term contract. The stopper joined the Merseysiders from Sunderland for £25m in 2017 and following strong showings for his country signed a six-year deal in 2018 which takes him through to next summer. The Liverpool Echo reports the reigning Everton Player of the Season, 28, will soon be asked to commit to the club into his 30s and toward a decade with them.

Recommended

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham face competition from up north as they chase a signature from France. The Standard says Newcastle failed to land Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January and the Ligue 1 club have confirmed the 24-year-old has been the subject of bids.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Camp Nou appears to be calling to Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bernardo Silva: Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona are confident of signing the Portugal midfielder, 27, from Manchester City.

Recommended

Justin Kluivert: West Ham missed out on Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma so are now pursuing Roma’s 23-year-old Netherlands winger, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gabriel Sara: The Mirror reports Norwich have agreed a club-record £11.5 m for the attacking midfielder, 23, from Sao Paulo.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in