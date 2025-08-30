Pep Guardiola convinced Man City will have ‘good season’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola is convinced Manchester City are set for a good season despite their mixed start to the campaign.

City opened their latest Premier League challenge with a convincing 4-0 demolition of Wolves only to suffer the setback of a 2-0 loss to Tottenham last weekend.

When their last two results at the Club World Cup are taken into account – a comprehensive victory over Juventus and a surprise defeat by Al Hilal – it would appear a pattern of inconsistency is emerging.

Guardiola is not reading too much into that and feels he has seen enough to give him reason for optimism.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brighton, the City manager said: “That (consistency) is the target, but it’s one game at a time. This season has just started, two games.

“Thursday we enjoyed the (draw) for the Champions League, so we’re going to be there in the elite of European football, and after just two games I have the feeling that we will do a good season.

“I know the people maybe don’t believe it, but despite what happened last season, last game or last Sunday, we’re going to do a good season.”

Summer signing Rayan Ait-Nouri is available after overcoming a knock suffered against Spurs.

Guardiola’s main decision is who to play in goal with youngster James Trafford, having retained his place from the opener against Wolves when Ederson was ill, enduring a difficult outing last week.

The City boss must also decide how many minutes to give Rodri after the Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder played the last quarter of an hour against Spurs.

The Spaniard missed most of last season through injury and then suffered a setback on the eve of the new campaign.