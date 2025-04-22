Oliver Glasner: Palace playing Arsenal just before cup semi not the best choice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oliver Glasner revealed Crystal Palace did not want their trip to Arsenal scheduled three days before the FA Cup semi-final – but claimed speaking to the Premier League was like “shouting to the wind”.

The Eagles face one of the toughest fixtures of the season on Wednesday, and less than 70 hours later play one of the biggest matches in their history against Aston Villa at Wembley.

Glasner believes it is unfair that Villa will have an extra 24 hours to prepare, with their rearranged Premier League meeting with Manchester City taking place on Tuesday.

“I never complain about fixtures but this is not the best choice from the Premier League to have Villa play tonight and us tomorrow,” said the Eagles boss.

“It would be fair to have both teams play on the same day, either on Tuesday or Wednesday and at this stage of the season it can influence, if you have two days’ more to rest.

“But we have to accept it and I am pretty sure we will be ready as a club. Did we speak to the Premier League? Yes, we did but sometimes you are shouting to the wind.”

Nevertheless, Liverpool will be glad to hear Glasner will not be sending Palace’s reserves out to face the Gunners.

The Reds will be keen observers, knowing a Palace victory would secure the title without them kicking a ball.

“We have to look at what’s best and which players are in the best shape but that doesn’t mean we will make 10 changes tomorrow,” added Glasner.

“Maybe we will change two or three but that is not because we value the Saturday game more than tomorrow’s game. But we need to be top physically, top mentally to be able to compete with Arsenal.

“I expect both teams entering the pitch to win the game. We expect Arsenal to play their strongest team. The fans deserve to see the best teams and we will play with the best available team tomorrow.”