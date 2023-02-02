Independent regulator to step in and resolve football’s financial row – report

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new independent regulator will be given powers to step in and resolve football’s financial row, according to a report.

The regulator will also oversee a more robust owners’ and directors’ test to ensure club bosses are properly vetted, and introduce a licensing system paid for by the clubs to ensure they are being run sustainably, The Sun reported.

The newspaper says it has seen a blueprint of the Government’s White Paper in response to the recommendations of the fan-led review, which was due to be published next week.

The report refers to the regulator being handed “Robin Hood-style powers” to “take money from the mega-rich Premier League to distribute funds across lower leagues”.

The fan-led review had called for the regulator to be given backstop powers to impose a financial distribution settlement if one could not be agreed between the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association.

The three organisations are meeting regularly to discuss the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ which includes cash distribution from the Premier League to the rest of the pyramid.

The EFL’s chairman Rick Parry has called for a 25 per cent share in all broadcast revenues for his organisation, something the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters had said would be a “disaster”.

Parry has admitted his organisation has “virtually no leverage” in the talks and had called for a new regulator to be given backstop powers.

The report does not mention anything in the White Paper regarding a transfer levy of up to 10 per cent to further support the pyramid, which had been one of the recommendations of the fan-led review.