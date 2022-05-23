Thiago Alcantara in race against time to be fit for Champions League final

Thiago Alcantara faces a fight to be fit for the Champions League final after scans showed he sustained an Achilles problem in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The Spain international midfielder’s injury is not serious but he is in a race against time to be available when Liverpool face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Thiago, who came off at half-time on Sunday, has already missed one final this season after being hurt in the warm-up before the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea and may have to manage the problem to be involved at the Stade de France.

The 31-year-old is already a Champions League winner with both Barcelona, though he did not play in the 2011 final against Manchester United, and Bayern Munich and is the most decorated player currently at Anfield.

Liverpool face a second injury concern in midfield with Fabinho out since the 2-1 win at Aston Villa but the Brazilian is hoping to train later this week.

Jurgen Klopp has already ruled Divock Origi out of the meeting with Real Madrid due to a muscle injury he sustained in training on Friday.

But Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who sustained minor problems in the FA Cup final, were both in the squad on Sunday. Van Dijk was an unused substitute while Salah came off the bench to score Liverpool’s second goal.