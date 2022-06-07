Football rumours: Sadio Mane considers a move to Munich

The 30-year-old forward has reportedly asked team-mate Thiago Alcantara if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins Bayern.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 June 2022 07:16
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has begun making living arrangements for a potential move to Germany in the summer, according to the Daily Mail (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

What the papers say

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has begun making living arrangements for a potential move to Germany in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 30-year-old forward has reportedly asked team-mate Thiago Alcantara if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Staying at Liverpool, and adding to rumours regarding Barcelona’s pursuit of Mohamed Salah, the Daily Mirror reports that the 29-year-old forward had previously told close friends he would commit to a future at Liverpool, but has since begun considering the Spanish side’s offer.

Wales captain Gareth Bale will not be signed by Tottenham again, according to The Daily Telegraph. The 32-year-old winger is looking for a new home before the World Cup.

Wales Captain Gareth Bale will not be signed by Tottenham again, according to The Daily Telegraph (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

And The Sun reports Crystal Palace have signed new deals with 33-year-old centre-back James Tomkins and 34-year-old midfielder James MacArthur.

Players to watch

Steven Bergwijn: The Evening Standard reports Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has said the 24-year-old Dutch forward needs to leave Tottenham and join Ajax.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: The Sun writes that Arsenal and West Ham are chasing Manchester City’s versatile Ukraine international.

