Thiago Alcantara set to miss four to six weeks with hamstring injury

The Spanish midfielder is set to miss at least five games including Newcastle, Manchester United and Everton

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Wednesday 10 August 2022 12:56
Thiago Alcantara will miss four to six weeks, after injuring his hamstring in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening day of the season.

While the 31-year-old’s status presents some complications for Jurgen Klopp given the number of absentees in midfield, the problem isn’t as bad as first feared and there is some hope it will just be four weeks.

The German has already insisted he will not go into the transfer market.

Thiago is set to miss at least five games including home fixtures against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, as well as big away ties at Manchester United and Everton.

It could also threaten his World Cup, depending on the extent of his progress.

The first international break comes from the middle of September, with Spain to play Switzerland and Portugal in the Nations League, and any delay could mitigate Luis Enrique picking him.

The midfielder was mostly used as a second option during Euro 2020.

