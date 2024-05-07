Thiago Silva set to return to Fluminense when Chelsea contract expires

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Thiago Silva is set to rejoin his former club Fluminense on a two-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old will return to the outfit with whom he spent three seasons between 2006-08, making 143 appearances, and has been given permission to join up with his new side prior to the expiry of his Stamford Bridge deal, which is up on July 1.

His departure comes after four years in west London during which he has played more than 150 games since signing on a free transfer from Paris St Germain and won the Champions League in 2021.

Acknowledging Silva’s contribution, Chelsea said in a statement: “He has also forged a lasting bond with Blues supporters and was named the club’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.”

The Brazil international was given a standing ovation by fans when he was substituted towards the end of Sunday’s 5-0 home win against West Ham in recognition of his service to the club.

He is set to make his final Stamford Bridge appearance when Chelsea play Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who prior to that face away games at Nottingham Forest and Brighton, require a strong finish if they are to overtake sixth-place Newcastle and guarantee European football for themselves next season.