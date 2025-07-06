Marc Cucurella relishing Thiago Silva reunion at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is looking forward to doing battle with former team-mate Thiago Silva for a place in the Club World Cup final.

Evergreen defender Thiago, who left Chelsea last summer, is still producing impressive performances at the age of 40 for current club Fluminense.

The two clubs meet in the semi-finals of this summer’s global tournament in New York on Tuesday.

Fellow defender Cucurella said: “We’ve watched some of their games. They have very good players, they are very determined and they have Thiago Silva.

“He’s a legend of football, a top player. He’s only played for big clubs and texted me before the (quarter-final) game saying, ‘Let’s go, hopefully we can see you in a couple of days’. I texted him saying, ‘Let’s go!’

“We have the opportunity to play against him again and hopefully we can do good things and win this game and play in the final which is what we want to do.”

Thiago is one of the great Brazilian defenders of his era and enjoyed an accomplished four-year spell with Chelsea in what was thought to be the twilight of his career after being released by Paris St Germain in 2020.

His successes included Champions League glory in 2021 – a victory which earned Chelsea their place in the Club World Cup – and he remains a popular figure at Stamford Bridge.

After returning to Brazil, he helped Fluminense avoid relegation last season and their unexpected run to the last four of this competition raised eyebrows.

Thiago has started four of their five games and they have conceded just three times.

Cucurella said: “They have a very high level. They have shown in this tournament why they are going right until the final (stages).

“We’ve played against two Brazilian teams so far and now we will face a third. They fight until the end.

“We’re happy to be in the next round and to have this experience of playing against the South American teams, which isn’t very common. Overall, we’re enjoying this tournament.”

Chelsea booked their trip to New York with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday. They previously faced Brazilian opposition in the group stage when they were beaten by Flamengo.

The Blues are reaching the end of a draining season which began last August and in which they won the Europa Conference League and qualified for the Champions League.

Cucurella said: “At this point, I think it is a good moment. We are in a good position. If we win one more game we can play a final. For all of us, it is very important.

“At this moment, we do not think about the fatigue. If we are tired, we want to enjoy this moment. It is a good opportunity to make something important, to be proud of our work and to play for Chelsea.”

Meanwhile, English winger Jamie Gittens has described Chelsea as the “perfect fit” after completing his reported £55million move from Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Gittens’ arrival comes after the headline captures of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in what is proving a busy summer at the club.

The 20-year-old said in an interview with club media: “The coach, Enzo Maresca, he was obviously showing me the way that Chelsea play and the way he likes to play with wingers.

“The system is built for wingers to attack their full-backs and create stuff and I thought doing it with Enzo in this system is a perfect fit for me.”