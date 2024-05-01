Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The time has eventually come, Thiago Silva’s Chelsea chapter is soon to close, albeit three years later than expected.

A one-year contract was all that was signed when he arrived in west London in 2020, after an eight-year spell at PSG, but as he called time on his Chelsea career on Monday, he will leave a huge void.

The relatively inexperienced Frank Lampard was the manager who bought him in, but he entered a dressing room filled with leaders and accomplished professionals. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Olivier Giroud were all part of the Blues squad then - compared to now, where he is the only outfield player over 30.

Age isn’t the only qualification for experience, but throughout Silva’s career he has managed to galvanise his teammates while also speaking out against problems or injustices.

In Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, Silva delivered a team talk at half-time that inspired his team to fight back from 2-0 down at Villa Park, and once the Brazilian veteran leaves it is difficult to see who at the club might be able to offer a similar role.

These traits are something that this current crop of players lack and with the average age 24.5, it is difficult to expect a squad full of leaders.

Raheem Sterling is an obvious candidate looking at his trophy cabinet and successful history in the Premier League, while club captain and vice-captain Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been unable to leave their mark on the squad due to constant injury battles. But for Chilwell and James, getting to work with the 39-year-old will have had its benefits on and off the field, and the Chelsea captain was keen to praise Silva after he announced his departure on Instagram.

On the Brazilian’s post, James said: “A true brother. One of the best players to play the game and an even better person. We shared many memories together that’ll stay with me forever. Thank you for everything big bro.” While Trevoh Chalobah also commented: “Shared a pitch with my idol, grateful.”

And for this young squad, and young group of defenders there are few better to learn from, even if physically he is not the same player as he was when he won the Champions League in 2021, his mentality and intelligence have had a huge impact on performances. Silva may not get to showcase that in a Chelsea shirt again, after going off injured against Villa and with five games remaining, we are yet to see if the defender has already made his final appearance for the club.

It leaves Chelsea’s squad planners with a decision to make, and whether they stick with their reliance on youth or turn to players who can guide the younger players through difficult situations finding someone of Silva’s talent and influence is a tough ask.

Throughout the season, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have shown unbelievable talent at times but have failed to marry that with consistency.

Against Villa, Noni Madueke terrorised Lucas Digne in the second half on Saturday, while Benoit Badiashile was far more composed on the ball compared to recent weeks, and Moises Caicedo was aggressive and dominant in the Blues’ midfield.

Nicolas Jackson had a quiet game but has shown glimpses throughout the season, whether that be a great turn and assist for Cole Palmer’s winning goal against Luton in December or even against Arsenal, at the Emirates, when on a few occasions he managed to get the better of William Saliba, who some have regard as the Premier League defender of the season.

But in that five-goal drubbing, until Thiago Silva came on in the final 13 minutes, and the score at 5-0, there wasn’t a player on the pitch that could lift the player’s heads up. It would have been a difficult job for even the best of motivators and it showed that this developing crop of players work in waves of emotion.

When in the mood they can compete with anyone, but once their confidence is dented, they can also roll over as their draw against bottom-placed Sheffield United a few weeks ago showed.

Pochettino must change the mindset around the club, and either create a resilient mentality with the players he already has or bring players in who can help achieve that. Chelsea are looking for a new centre-back in the summer, and with the club already conceding the most goals Premier League in their history, a defender who can organise the backline like Silva, but feels more comfortable in a back four would be a smart addition.

Thiago Silva leaves Chelsea this summer ( Getty Images )

And for the players currently contracted, getting to the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup semi-final definitely isn’t the pinnacle of their careers, but they can use these experiences to learn from and build as a group because ultimately they started the season as a bunch of footballers rather than a team.

That hasn’t resulted in a much better finish than last season’s 12th place, but the aim for this window will be about tweaking rather than a complete overhaul and a good place to start would be finding someone to replace Thiago Silva’s presence.

His last appearance for Chelsea may have already happened, but Stamford Bridge will find a rare opportunity to celebrate as they say goodbye to a modern-day Chelsea legend on the final day of the season.