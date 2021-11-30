Thiago Silva hits back at Paul Scholes over Cristiano Ronaldo claims

Thiago Silva has hit back at Paul Scholes after the former Manchester United midfielder claimed it would be easy for Cristiano Ronaldo to play against the Brazilian centre-half.

Scholes was commenting ahead of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, when he claimed Ronaldo would have a comfortable day if he was up against Silva – instead caretaker manager Michael Carrick left Ronaldo on the bench.

A Chelsea fan account wrote on Instagram: “According to Paul Scholes, facing Thiago Silva would have been easy for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

And Silva replied: “It is always easy, especially for those who have stopped playing!!”

The 37-year-old defender has been in fine form this season and continues to prove his worth to Chelsea since arriving at the club last season under then manager Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel has managed Silva’s game time carefully to ensure that he gets the best from his experienced centre-half, who has been a calming presence in the middle of a back three.

Despite Scholes’ analysis, Chelsea’s defensive record remains the best in the Premier League this season with only five goals conceded, and they top the league heading into the midweek fixtures with a visit to Watford to come on Wednesday night.