Thiago Silva’s wife calls for ‘change’ at Chelsea

The wife of Thiago Silva has said that “change” is needed before it is “too late” for Chelsea’s after their latest significant setback against Wolves.

The London club were beaten 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with a Matheus Nunes hat-trick and Axel Disasi own goal condemning Mauricio Pochettino’s side to a tenth Premier League defeat of the season.

The win lifted the visitors above their hosts, with Pochettino under renewed pressure after Chelsea dropped into the bottom half.

Hopes that Pochettino could instigate an improvement in Chelsea’s fortunes after the struggles of last season appear to have dissipated, with the Argentine’s starting line-up still unsettled and home fans turning on their players during the defeat.

And Silva’s wife appeared to call for Pochettino’s sacking in a social media post made after the game.

“It’s time to change,” Belle Silva posted on X, formerly Twitter. “If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

Chelsea were booed off at half-time and the end of a damaging defeat, while Raheem Sterling was also the subject of jeers when replaced.

Sections of home supporters also chanted the names of former owner Roman Abramovich and ex-coach Jose Mourinho, who is out of work after leaving Roma.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino saw his side slump to another defeat (PA Wire)

Pochettino conceded after the defeat that he is under pressure.

“We [were] not good enough [today],” the Chelsea manager said after the game. “Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible.

“The players need to take responsibility like I take responsibility. At the moment we’re not matching the history of the club. That’s true. We need to accept it, be critical but we cannot give up. We’ll work hard to change. If it’s not working in this way, we need to move on and find a different solution.

“The perception is Chelsea should be in a different position. To understand the fans is really ­important. We want to apologise. We are disappointed like them but we need to fight together. We need to stay together. They are right to criticise and be angry but the players are young, the young team needs support. To be at this club you need to be strong.”

Chelsea next travel to Aston Villa for a fourth-round replay in the FA Cup, before a trip to struggling Crystal Palace in the league next Monday.