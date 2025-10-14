Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Man Utd’s Senne Lammens backed by Thibaut Courtois to handle Liverpool test

The 23-year-old impressed on his Red Devils’ debut before the international break.

Phil Blanche
Tuesday 14 October 2025 22:30 BST
Thibaut Courtois (left) says fellow Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens (right) is ready for his Liverpool examination with Manchester United (Jacob King/PA)
Thibaut Courtois (left) says fellow Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens (right) is ready for his Liverpool examination with Manchester United (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Thibaut Courtois has backed Belgium team-mate and Manchester United’s new goalkeeper Senne Lammens to pass his Anfield test on Sunday.

Lammens impressed on his United debut against Sunderland before the international break, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old September signing from Royal Antwerp faces a far tougher examination at Liverpool, however, as Arne Slot’s champions seek to bounce back from three successive defeats at home and abroad.

“The first game was a flavour of what United will get,” Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois said of Lammens.

“He’s a tall guy, he is not afraid to come on crosses and he’s a kid with personality.

“I’m sure he can do a good job. He has a tough game this weekend, so I hope if he plays it will go well for him. All the best to him.”

Courtois will be at Anfield himself next month as Real meet Liverpool in the Champions League – a competition he has won twice in Madrid.

Liverpool won 2-0 on Courtois’ last visit there 12 months ago with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Courtois said: “It’s a hard stadium. Maybe I should tell him (Lammens) to clap the home fans when he arrives at the Kop.

“I will go there myself in a few weeks on November 4.

“It is a tough game there and I guess Liverpool also have to bounce back after losing a few games.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in