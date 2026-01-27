Thierno Barry responds to Everton critics after finding form: ‘I like to prove people wrong’
After a tough start to his time in England, Barry has been in good recent scoring touch
Everton striker Thierno Barry says the early-season criticism did not affect him but was more of an issue for his family back home in France.
The 23-year-old scored his fourth goal in five league matches in Monday's 1-1 draw against Leeds, having gone 14 games before breaking his duck with only one in 20 in all competitions before his current run.
With Beto having scored just two league goals, there was intense scrutiny on Everton's strikers and Barry admitted his family bore the brunt.
"I think not me but my family [were affected]," the £27m summer signing from Villarreal said.
"Every day my family sends me people saying I am the worst striker, so I say, 'OK, I am the worst striker', so that is why I do this celebration (when scoring).
"You see the critics but I like to prove people wrong who have the wrong idea of me. I see the criticism and I don't care."
Barry accepted the transition from Spain to England had been a steep learning curve.
"It is difficult to play against the best defenders in the world and I just need to adapt," he added.
"It is more physical here. I am tall but I am not big so I need to work on my body to know how to use it to protect the ball."
