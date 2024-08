Thierry Henry steps down from France role after winning Olympic silver

Support truly

Thierry Henry has stepped down as France Under-21 coach after winning an Olympics silver medal in Paris earlier this month.

The 47-year-old was contracted until next summer but has opted to leave his position after just a year in the job.

“Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the greatest prides of my life,” said Henry.

“I am incredibly grateful to the federation, the players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical experience.”

Prior to his appointment by France, Henry had worked as assistant coach of Belgium with managerial jobs at Monaco and Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact.

“On behalf of the FFF (French Football Federation), I would like to thank Thierry Henry for all the work he has accomplished at the head of the under-21 and Olympic teams,” said FFF president Philippe Diallo.

“We obviously regret this decision because Thierry Henry was able to achieve the objectives that had been set for him by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, 40 years after the Olympic medal in Los Angeles.

Thierry Henry and his young French side came up short in the gold medal match ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Having followed him throughout this campaign, I was able to discover his great professionalism, his rigour and his love of the blue jersey.

“We wish him good luck for the rest of his career.”

France were beaten 5-3 by Spain in a thrilling final at the Parc des Princes on the final weekend of Paris 2024.

The hosts had fought back from 3-1 down to level in stoppage time, but Sergio Camello struck twice in extra time to complete a golden summer for Spanish football.

