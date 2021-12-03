Arsenal legend Thierry Henry claims there is ‘something not right’ about manager Mikel Arteta’s treatment of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker was substituted during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United.

With the visitors needing a goal to level things up at Old Trafford on Thursday night, the Gabon international was taken off by Arteta in the 79th minute and replaced by Alexandre Lacazette.

And Henry, who was on punditry duties at the game, could not make sense of the decision during his post-match analysis.

He told Sky Sports: “Aubameyang is your captain. He is your goal scorer. You put him as your captain. 15 minutes to go, you’re losing 3-2 and you take him off.

“3-2 away from home, you need a goal and you take your captain, your symbol, off the field. You know he can score you goals so something is not right there.”

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for what was then a club record fee of £56 million.

In his first two full seasons with the North London side he scored a sensational 60 goals in 95 games across all competitions.

And while that number dropped to just 15 in the 2020-21 campaign, he has already scored seven times in 13 games at the beginning of this season.

However, no goals or assists in any of his last five Premier League games could be cause for concern for Arsenal boss Arteta, particularly following recent defeats to Liverpool and Man Utd.

Aubameyang is also yet to find the back of the next away from home in the Premier League since he scored at Newcastle on 2 May.

This poor run of form comes just 12 months after he signed a lucrative deal to keep him at Arsenal until 2023.