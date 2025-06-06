Frank, Iraola or Silva? Contenders to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham.

Postecoglou delivered Spurs’ first trophy in 17 years with Europa League success over Manchester United in Bilbao, but it failed to stop chairman Daniel Levy dismissing the Australian.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at candidates to replace Postecoglou, who presided over a 17th-placed Premier League finish last season.

Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank has a fine body of work behind him after he guided Brentford to promotion in 2021, while he has developed the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo during seven years in west London. Happy to mix pragmatism and a direct style of play with attacking intent, the 51-year-old was rumoured to be on Manchester United’s shortlist last summer and continues to be linked with top-six vacancies. Tottenham’s current technical director Johan Lange reportedly wanted to bring Frank to Aston Villa in 2022.

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth’s decision to replace Gary O’Neil with Andoni Iraola in the summer of 2023 sparked criticism, but the Spaniard has been a resounding success. Last season saw the Cherries equal their best wins total in the Premier League and achieve a record points tally in the top flight. Iraola has kicked on again this term with more free-flowing football to earn an FA Cup quarter-final spot and push the club into European contention, but would he leave the south coast for north London like another coach did 11 years ago?

Marco Silva

Another Premier League manager with a strong CV and knowhow for what it takes to thrive in English football, Marco Silva had Fulham in the battle for Europe after they also reached the last eight of the FA Cup for a second year in a row. A disappointing spell at Everton hangs over the Portuguese, who continues to be mooted for significant managerial roles around the globe.

Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner was one of several coaches linked to Spurs in the summer of 2023, but no move materialised and he ended up at Crystal Palace where he has continued his cup pedigree with a historic FA Cup triumph – the club’s first major trophy. Glasner, who won the Europa League with Frankfurt three years ago, prefers to use a wing-back system but has delighted the Selhurst Park faithful and helped bring out the best of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Mauricio Pochettino

The most successful period of Daniel Levy’s lengthy spell as Spurs chairman occurred when Mauricio Pochettino was head coach. Pochettino turned Tottenham into top-four regulars and masterminded a remarkable Champions League runner-up spot in 2019 before his dismissal later in the same year. Currently in charge of the United States, Pochettino in March again spoke of his desire to “one day” manage his old club, but would he quit his national-team role before a home World Cup?