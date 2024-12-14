Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Chelsea are the best team in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s men go into the game on the back of six straight wins in all competitions and having narrowed the gap on leaders Liverpool to four points.

“They are maybe the best team in the Premier League right now. They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league,” said Frank.

“They are playing incredible football and are well-coached. [Enzo] Maresca has done a top job so far with his coaching staff and they look extremely dangerous.

“They have so many threats going forward and have top-quality players all over the pitch.

open image in gallery Chelsea are in flying form ( Getty Images )

“I expect an unbelievably difficult game. They are massive favourites but, of course, we believe that we can compete against anyone and we believe we can win.”

Brentford have every reason to approach the game with confidence having bounced back from defeat at Aston Villa to beat Newcastle last week.

And the Bees head into the game with an injury boost as both Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt have been passed fit to face Maresca’s side.

Janelt missed last week’s win over the Magpies while Ajer returned on the bench after spending six weeks on the sidelines with a foot injury.

However, Mathias Jensen (hamstring) and Gustavo Nunes (back) both face further weeks on the sidelines.

