Thomas Frank understands Tottenham fans booing after Bournemouth defeat

Thomas Frank acknowledged Tottenham fans had every right to boo after he was brought back down to earth with a 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

New boss Frank had enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Spurs hotseat and followed up last Saturday’s excellent win at Manchester City with the big-money purchase of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig on Friday.

The Danish coach had won seven of his previous 10 meetings with Bournemouth, including two last season, but watched Tottenham produce a tepid display in his fourth match in charge.

Andoni Iraola’s side should have won by a greater margin, with David Brooks a constant threat and unfortunate not to score as the Cherries made a mockery of a difficult summer of outgoings with an impressive three points in London.

Spurs did not have a shot of note until the 69th minute when Lucas Bergvall had a left-footed strike saved by Djordje Petrovic and that proved their only effort on target.

After being booed at both half-time and following the one-goal loss, Frank said: “I prefer them not to boo, but I understand.

“It was not a good performance and they have high expectations, which is absolutely fair.

“I don’t think we hit the level we should. I think the players gave everything and then that’s the foundation and put the heart out there, but football wise we didn’t hit our top level today.”

Tottenham lacked creativity, which Simons should provide once up to speed, but with Champions League football due to begin next month, Frank’s squad still seems light on depth.

Asked if it showed there was work to do, Frank countered: “Yeah, but it’s not about only making the squad the level. It’s also for us to not manage, but play different games.

“There’s one game against City, one kind of football, different kind of football against Burnley. Bournemouth completely different third kind of football and all kinds of footballs you need to be able to perform against, and we struggled with it.”

Simons, with 22 goals and 24 assists in 78 appearances for Leipzig, will make a difference.

Frank admitted: “I think he can bring on a day where… sometimes you need a player that can do something a little bit out of nothing, go past the player, produce a cross, a shot, a pass, with that extra quality that you need on the day and that’s what I think he can bring.”

Bournemouth boss Iraola beamed at full-time after another win – despite selling more than £200million this summer.

“Yes, very pleased. Very pleased with the performance, especially at the beginning of the season you have to trust the performances and I’ve liked almost everything today from the team,” Iraola said.

“Obviously scoring early makes your game easier because it gives you confidence and a boost of energy, but I think we haven’t even conceded any chances against a team that is very good, plays very well, so especially happy for this.

“Yes we have new players, new signings. It is good, it is the second clean sheet in a row with the same back four and the same keeper.”

Wales winger Brooks produced a sensational performance, which was all the more impressive after midweek speculation linking him with a move to Crystal Palace.

But Iraola said: “We are going to keep David Brooks, definitely.”