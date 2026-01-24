Under-pressure Thomas Frank working ‘very, very hard’ to end Tottenham’s slump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank told Tottenham fans he was “working very, very hard” to turn the club’s fortunes round after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Burnley ended with more chants for him to be sacked.

Skipper Cristian Romero’s flying last-minute header salvaged Tottenham a Premier League point after Burnley responded to Micky van de Ven’s first-half opener with goals from Axel Tuanzebe and substitute Lyle Foster.

Spurs had eased the mounting pressure on Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou in the summer, by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home to climb up to fifth in the Champions League table.

But, despite Romero’s brilliant last-minute header at Turf Moor, a large section of Spurs’ travelling fans made it clear they want Frank out.

He said: “First and foremost, I want to thank them for travelling and supporting the team throughout the the game, which they do.

“I’m sure they can recognise and acknowledge, especially the first half, the improvement there. We could and should have been out of sight.

“But also they acknowledge the willpower and character of the team that keep running, keep fighting to the end.

“We just need to keep going. We do so many things right, but there’s no doubt, it’s not dropping so easy for us.”

Tottenham’s winless league run in 2026 was extended to five matches and they sit 14th in the table, eight points above the bottom three.

“I think the message to the fans, as I’ve said all the time, is that we’re working very hard to make sure everything is going (in) the right direction and that we’ll keep doing that,” Frank added.

Burnley have drawn five of their last six league games in their bid for survival, but have equalled their longest run without a top-flight win since October 1970, which now stands at 14 matches.

Clarets boss Scott Parker could not hide his disappointment after seeing his battling side fail to hold on against his former club.

Parker said: “Obviously we’re disappointed with conceding so late. I thought generally today, after going 1-0 down, our reaction at that point was superb.

“We got ourselves back in the game. Second half, I thought was superb. We took the game to Spurs, and we get our nose in front.”

Burnley, second from bottom, are seven points from safety, while their last win in the top flight was at rock-bottom Wolves in October.

“There’s no denying totally that we need to now turn them (sic) draws into wins, really,” Parker said. “And today, for being so close you would have hoped that would have been the case, but we just fell a little bit short.”

When asked if it was getting harder each week to lift his players, he added: “No, definitely not. No. 100 per cent definitely not.

“I think anyone watching us today and the situation we’re in, we didn’t look like a team, lacking confidence, lacking belief, or lacking resilience.”