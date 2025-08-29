Tottenham boss Thomas Frank says Djed Spence ‘truly deserves’ England call-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank heaped praise on Tottenham full-back Djed Spence after he received his maiden England call-up.

Spence’s strong start to the new campaign was rewarded on Friday with selection in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

It continues Spence’s remarkable turnaround after initially being available for transfer during the summer of 2024, only to firstly force his way into the plans of then-boss Ange Postecoglou and then become a consistent figure this year.

Former Nottingham Forest defender Spence recently signed a new deal at Spurs to further acknowledge his new status at the club.

Spence has earned a reputation for shutting out high-quality wingers with Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all struggling against the 25-year-old.

“I’ve spoken to Tuchel, but not about Djed, actually,” Frank revealed. “With his performances, suddenly he’s just in the picture.

“I haven’t spoken to Tuchel about this, but quick, one-on-one defensively exceptionally good.

“Look at the performances he’s done against PSG, Burnley and City. Top wingers he is taking out and when he’s bombarding forward, it’s very difficult to catch him.

“He’s a great type, can play both sides, can play left and right. A very good player.”

Spence earned a string of man of the match awards last season – including in a 2-0 win at Brentford when Frank was manager.

He added: “Definitely noticed that it was difficult for Bryan (Mbeumo) on the day to go past him.

“He’s good, Djed, I actually followed him from the Championship days. When we were at Brentford, he was already on the radar back then.

“Big credit to Djed. He truly deserves it. It has been a tough, not tough, (but) what a journey to have it at 24 to 25 years old this year. Being called up, I don’t think many saw that coming.”