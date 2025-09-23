Tottenham boss Thomas Frank sees reunion as ‘great opportunity’ for Damola Ajayi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has no issue with academy graduate Damola Ajayi playing for Doncaster in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third-round tie.

Spurs sent out versatile attacker Ajayi on loan in July and in a strange twist of fate the 19-year-old will take on his current employees this week.

Ajayi made a name for himself last January with a superb debut strike in his only first-team appearance for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg and will aim to make more headlines after he was granted permission to feature for Rovers.

Frank said: “I think it’s OK. He’s on loan at another club.

“I know the Premier League have this (rule) if you’re on loan from a club, you’re not allowed to play.

“We decided to loan him out because it was good for his development. I’ve done that…a lot of times at Brentford, but we haven’t been that lucky to face one of our own players.

“It is what it is. I think it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Frank promised to select a “strong” Spurs team for the visit of Doncaster, but will shuffle his pack and confirmed Antonin Kinsky will start in goal.

Tottenham will be without Ben Davies and Randal Kolo Muani, but Kota Takai and Dominic Solanke could be on the bench after they trained on Tuesday.

Spurs ended a 17-year wait for silverware in May with Europa League success, but Frank is well aware of the desire to add further trophies.

“Of course I’d like to win. No doubt about that. For me, I think we probably need to take one game at a time,” Frank reflected.

“I’m very aware (of the expectation). I think it’s that balance that as I said, I would like us to get there where we can compete in all four tournaments throughout the year.

“If you want to compete in all four tournaments, you need to be good enough to pick the right team every single time. And I promise you before I pick the team, it looks like an unbelievably good plan.

“I think we’re also aware that no players can play 60 games x 90 minutes. So, it’s that balance we need to hit throughout the season. Not only because we are facing Doncaster.

“We need to hit that perfect number of players that rotates and then a strong team. And it will be a strong team.”