Friday’s briefing: Thomas Frank appointed new Tottenham manager

Tottenham appointed Thomas Frank their new manager after agreeing compensation with Brentford.

England Under-21s began the defence of their European Championship crown with an impressive 3-1 win over the Czech Republic in Slovakia.

Matheus Cunha completed his switch from Wolves to Manchester United, Napoli confirmed Kevin De Bruyne was set to join them from Manchester City and Real Madrid’s summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold showed off his language skills.

Spurs get Frank

Tottenham confirmed Thomas Frank as the club’s new head coach on a three-year deal.

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy moved swiftly for former Brentford boss Frank after they dismissed Ange Postecoglou only 16 days on from Europa League glory.

Following negotiations with Brentford during the past week over Frank’s reported £10million release clause and the backroom staff to be joining him, the 51-year-old Dane was finally confirmed on Thursday night.

“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game,” a club statement from Tottenham read.

“He has a proven track record in player and squad development.

“We look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Young Lions roar

England Under-21s laid down a marker with a positive display as they beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in their opening European Championship Group B fixture in Dunajska Streda.

Goals either side of the break from Harvey Elliott and Jonathan Rowe had put Lee Carsley’s side in control at the MOL Arena.

Daniel Fila reduced the deficit in the 50th minute, before England defender Charlie Cresswell headed in a third from a corner with 15 minutes left.

Matheus Cunha heads to Old Trafford

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves on a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12-month extension.

United effectively completed the deal on June 1 after activating a £62.5million release clause in the 26-year old’s contract.

Cunha scored 31 goals in 76 appearances for Wolves, having joined from Atletico Madrid in 2023.

“Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt,” Cunha said.

“All my focus is now on working hard to become a valuable part of the team, and helping get this club back to the top.”

Kevin De Bruyne set for Naples switch

Napoli confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne is to join them from Manchester City.

The Belgium playmaker is out of contract at City this summer.

De Bruyne, 33, will move to the Serie A champions after 10 years at City in which he won the Premier League six times and the Champions League.

A tweet from Napoli, which showed De Bruyne sitting on a throne, read: “King Kev is here”, with a further post saying: “Welcome to SS Napoli Kevin De Bruyne.”

Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis also released a photograph of himself shaking hands with the midfielder. No contract details have yet been given.

Trent settles in

Trent Alexander-Arnold said joining Real Madrid was a “dream come true” as he delivered his opening address to club dignitaries and invited guests in Spanish.

The 26-year-old England international – who has signed a six-year deal after his contract with Liverpool expired – was watched by his family as he spoke confidently at his official presentation ahead of a press conference.

“This doesn’t happen every day, it’s a dream come true and I’m very happy and proud to be here,” Alexander-Arnold said after his 20-year association with Liverpool officially came to an end.

“I am going to give my all for the team and Real Madrid fans.

“I want to win many titles and I want to be a winner here and enjoy playing alongside the many great players.”

What’s on today?

Manchester City and Chelsea continue their preparations for the Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on Saturday.

City will open their campaign against Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia, while Chelsea face Los Angeles FC in Atlanta, with both group-stage fixtures taking place next week.