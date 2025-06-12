What’s on Thomas Frank’s to-do list after taking charge at Tottenham?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has been appointed as Tottenham’s new head coach.

Frank has left Brentford after an impressive seven-year spell and replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed two weeks after Europa League success following a 17th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key early issues facing Frank at Spurs.

Stabilise dressing room

The volume of tributes paid to Postecoglou and the emotion behind them showed the strong connection built by the Australian in the Tottenham dressing room. Captain Son Heung-min hailed him as a “legend forever”, James Maddison was one of many to state how much they learned from him and Micky van de Ven admitted his dismissal was “strange”. More than a dozen of the squad expressed their gratitude to the Europa League-winning boss, which leaves Frank in a tricky position. However, the man-management of the Danish coach is one of his strongest skills and he will back himself to quickly win over a group hungry for more success. Frank did also previously try sign Archie Gray and Brennan Johnson at Brentford.

Make call on senior figures

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy insisted in March the club “cannot spend what we do not have” in reference to criticism from supporters. It hinted at sales being required to boost the transfer budget, but Europa League glory and subsequent Champions League qualification will bring in a vast amount of revenue. Nevertheless, captain Son is entering the final 12 months of his deal and with renewed interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, a departure could occur if a significant offer is made, PA understands. Cristian Romero also continues to be tracked by LaLiga teams but the World Cup winner would command a hefty price tag. Frank will be involved in discussions over the pair in addition to others and may have a tricky choice – does he keep two of Postecoglou’s leadership group or start his tenure by moving them on?

Insist on experienced signings

No matter who does depart, Frank would be minded to demand more experienced players are recruited this summer by technical director Johan Lange, who worked with the former Brentford boss at Lyngby. Postecoglou regularly fielded teenagers during Tottenham’s Premier League campaign and even though Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall developed enormously, they would benefit from more senior figures around them. Son and Ben Davies are currently the oldest in the squad at the age of 32. One of Postecoglou’s parting messages was to urge players with Champions League pedigree to be signed.

Win over doubters with quick start

Frank has earned this opportunity by ensuring Brentford punch above their weight in the Premier League. Whilst most Spurs fans have reacted positively to his appointment, plenty also would have been happy for Postecoglou to get his wish of season three. It is no secret that Frank has made slow starts in his previous two managerial jobs – requiring nine games to achieve a maiden win in charge of Brondby and losing eight of his first 10 with Brentford. A repeat at Tottenham could see him suffer the same fate as Nuno Espirito Santo and be sacked before December. The best way for Frank to silence any doubters and escape Postecoglou’s shadow will be early victories and his debut fixture offers up an excellent opportunity. If Frank can guide Spurs to a shock UEFA Super Cup triumph over Paris St Germain on August 13, it would win him a first trophy and show to the world he means business.