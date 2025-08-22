Thomas Frank only wants players who want to wear ‘fantastic badge’ of Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank has brushed off Tottenham’s failure to sign Eberechi Eze by insisting he only wants players who want to wear the “fantastic badge” of the club.

Spurs were all set to capture Eze after reaching an agreement with Crystal Palace on Wednesday for a £60million plus £7.5m in extras deal until Arsenal hijacked the transfer of the England international, who has previously revealed he was a boyhood fan of the Gunners.

Eze would have filled the creative void at Tottenham left by James Maddison, who is set to miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee earlier this month, whilst Dejan Kulusevski (knee) is a long-term absentee.

“Of course we need to do everything we can to make sure we are as competitive as possible,” Frank acknowledged.

“I think we’ve got six good front players that I think is very competitive, across all the competitions we’re going into, and then Kulusevski, he will come back in this season. I think that’s a big thing.

“It’s probably longer-term with Maddison, unfortunately, but I am also pretty confident that we will sign a player before the end of the window.

“Just to generalise to make it very, very clear, I don’t want any players that don’t want to come to the club…and wear this fantastic badge – we don’t want them here. I think that’s very clear.

“I’m also pretty sure that the fans will feel the same.”

Back in June, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy claimed May’s Europa League success was “not enough” and they “need to win the league”, but Mohammed Kudus is the only permanent arrival to significantly improve the first-team this summer.

Asked if he had been let down by this transfer window, Frank insisted: “No.

“I see the club working hard, I see Daniel working extremely hard, I see Johan (Lange), I see Vinai (Venkatesham) and we are all on board in terms of doing what we can do to improve.

“I believe that something will happen.”

Frank did admit, however, it is important Spurs do not “take a bad decision” and reiterated his desire to keep Richarlison, who has been linked with a move this week.

“Day one he came in and knocked on my door and said ‘I want to stay’. I said ‘good, I like you, I think you’re a good player, perfect, let’s crack on’,” Frank revealed.

“We need to be confident in what we want and you can say when the clock is ticking down there can be a danger, but I think it’s as key we can’t be sloppy and take a bad decision at the beginning of the transfer window, so I think it’s the same focus.”

One positive for Spurs this week was captain Cristian Romero signing a new four-year deal.

“I think that was a fantastic signal from the club and of course from Cristian Romero as well that he believes in the club, the project and the journey we’re just starting,” Frank said.

“I was extremely happy with that and I also think I understand the exciting thing is to sign players, but I think it is as exciting or maybe more crucial to sign existing top players.”