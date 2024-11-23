Thomas Frank intends to appeal against Christian Norgaard’s red card at Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank intends to appeal against Christian Norgaard’s red card after claiming referee Chris Kavanagh was not brave enough to ignore the advice of VAR to dismiss the defender in the goalless draw at Everton.

The Bees centre-back was sent off following VAR intervention after catching goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on his knee as he slid in attempting to break the deadlock late in the first half.

Kavanagh did not issue a yellow card or award a foul but was advised to view the pitchside monitor and opted to dismiss the Denmark international, prompting furious protests from Brentford’s players and resulting in a yellow card for Frank himself.

“For me it is not a red card,” said Frank after his side’s first away point of the season.

“I see a situation where it is coming across the six-yard box, Christian’s eyes are clearly on the ball and he is stretching to try to touch it behind (Yoane) Wissa, Wissa is going at the the ball, just changing the direction of the ball.

“Chris was unlucky his studs go on the leg of Pickford. No intention, he is actually pulling out of full force with no intention of making a foul, just trying to score.

“You can see the reaction from (James) Tarkowski and (Dominic) Calvert-Lewin, who were close by. If they thought it was a red card instantly, I promise you they would have complained like we would have down the other end.

“Where is that that bit of common sense? I don’t know exactly the law of the game but if that is a red card then the game has changed.

“They need to take it into account and they need to tell the players they can’t jump in and try to score when the ball is going across the six-yard box, which is not good.

“The ref has been told to take on-field decisions, which in my opinion was a good on-field decision but was overturned by VAR.

“If VAR is told studs on leg is a red card then we need to be told and that has to be consistent going forward – very, very consistent going forward.

“If it is not the law or the rule then Chris (Kavanagh) was not brave enough to overturn the situation.

“On top of this, there were several Everton players who were saying: ‘That is not a red card’. We will most likely appeal this.

“We need to find out if that is the law going forward and if it is not then the guys (disciplinary commission) have to overturn it and if they don’t overturn it, they also have changed.”

Frank also did not think he deserved to be booked for his complaints.

“I was frustrated but didn’t abuse the fourth official,” he added.

“Yes, I looked at Chris on the pitch and maybe pointed a bit but that is not a yellow and we’re also taking emotions out of the game.

“I’d understand if I was running in and abusing (the officials) then I’d completely hold my hand up.”

Despite playing against 10 men for almost an hour Everton, who had 27 goal attempts, failed to seriously trouble goalkeeper Mark Flekken and have now not scored in their last three matches.

Boss Sean Dyche accepted his side did not do enough to win and accepted the crowd was entitled to boo at the end.

“First half we played well, I thought we did better against 11. Playing against 10 you are against a block defence. There were lots of shots but not really killer moments,” he said.

“I’ve never questioned the fans since I’ve been here and I won’t be questioning the fans. It’s our responsibility and mine to make sure we do better than we did today.

“They can direct it at whoever they want. They expect us to win. I expect us to win.”