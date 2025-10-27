Thomas Frank eyes attacking improvements as Tottenham move third

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank admits there is work to be done on their offensive play and has played down expectations as he continues to try to implement his methods.

A 3-0 win at Everton moved Spurs into third and they are probably ahead of schedule after the Dane took over in the summer.

But there are plenty of signs his methods – defensive organisation and set-pieces being two key points – are starting to take off.

“I think we are in the beginning of building something,” said Frank.

“I’m very happy with a lot of things: the defensive side, attacking set-pieces – but there is a bit we need to work on offensively to be more free-flowing.

“The clean sheet mentality is a very good foundation to stand on.

“Who knows (where it will lead) but I need to take it one game at a time.”

Frank will hope offensive improvement will come as on-loan Paris St Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani adapts to the Premier League after making his first start on Merseyside.

“It was pleasing to see his first 60 minutes. He is still building his physicality and sharpness,” he said of the Frenchman.

“At times he lacks some of the interaction with the front four but that is an ongoing process.”

After the club’s Europa League win last season Frank is having to juggle the demands of the Champions League while still trying to settle himself into the club.

He has been pleased with how the players have coped so far, having inflicted Everton’s first defeat at their new Hill Dickinson stadium just a few days after securing a battling goalless draw in Monaco.

“We really are competitive, especially away from home,” he added.

“I think it is three years since the club was in the Champions League, so quite an inexperienced squad to go every three or four days.

“It is difficult to compete in both tournaments so to keep the energy and focus, plus we also did it after all the travel, it showed a lot about the mentality.”

The head coach took his players over to salute the travelling fans after the final whistle and stressed building that connection off the field can only be beneficial to what he is trying to achieve on it.

“I think it is a big part, it is important to do it when we win, when we draw and also when we lose because we are in it in good times and bad,” he said.

“The stronger the togetherness between players, staff, fans can be, the better.”