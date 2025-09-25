Joao Palhinha’s defensive display praised by Tottenham boss Thomas Frank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank hailed Joao Palhinha’s role as emergency centre-half and opening goalscorer in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Doncaster.

Palhinha’s improvised strike, a Jay McGrath own goal and Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time breakaway comfortably disposed of League One Rovers.

On-loan Portuguese midfielder Palhinha stepped into an injury-hit back-line while Archie Gray, often forced to play auxiliary centre-back under previous boss Ange Postecoglou, took his preferred midfield role.

“Joao’s been very good for us since he joined,” said Frank. “He slotted into that centre-back role, played very well and scored a goal. I’m very pleased.

“Archie can play centre-back and right-back but I see him as a midfielder and I like to see him there.”

Spurs would have scored more but for two remarkable air shots from Mathys Tel from only six yards out.

Tel has yet to find the net since making a permanent switch to north London this summer but Frank said: “I don’t think he’s having a bad run.

“I think it was a step up in terms of performance. He got into good situations.”

Spurs went ahead in the 14th minute after Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor missed his punch at a corner.

Sean Grehan headed the loose ball off the line but only as far as Palhinha, who hooked an overhead kick back over the defender and into an empty net.

Spurs doubled their lead three minutes later when Wilson Odobert raided down the left and sent in another low cross.

Doncaster defender McGrath was unable to sort his feet out in time and succeeded only in bundling the ball into his own net.

Rovers almost pulled one back before the break when Owen Bailey’s Paolo Di Canio-style volley was tipped onto a post by Spurs keeper Antonin Kinsky.

That was the only moment of mild peril Spurs faced, however, and Frank was able to shuffle his pack by sending on Lucas Bergvall and Richarlison for the final 30 minutes as well as handing a late debut to 16-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett.

Johnson wrapped things up in stoppage time after being sent racing through on goal by Bergvall.

Rovers boss Grant McCann said: “I was disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“I don’t think we made it hard for them to score against us but in between that, especially in the second half, it was an excellent performance.”