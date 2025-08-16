Thomas Frank toasts perfect start to Premier League life at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank toasted the perfect start to life at Tottenham in the Premier League after a 3-0 win over Burnley, but joked Richarlison already had their goal of the season.

Frank’s managerial debut for Spurs on Wednesday almost ended with silverware, but Paris St Germain fought back from two down late on to clinch Super Cup success on penalties.

Former Brentford head coach Frank had warned newly-promoted Burnley would pose a stern test and yet a double by Richarlison secured a first league win since April 6.

Richarlison steered home the opener after 10 minutes before his second goal on the hour mark was a superb volley from a Mohammed Kudus cross and Brennan Johnson added another – six minutes later – on a tough top-flight return for Burnley boss Scott Parker at his old club.

“Perfect start or dream start,” Frank reflected. “We all know we need to follow up on it. Today I will just enjoy it and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it because that is important.

“I think overall it was a good performance, not through the roof. A good performance against a difficult opponent.

“It’s never easy in the Premier League – we know that – and after the very short turnaround against PSG.

“Big positive; our medical department and performance department did a top job to make sure the players were ready to go. I think we had eight starters again so that I am happy with.”

Richarlison impressed in a 2-2 draw with PSG before Spurs lost on penalties and retained his place with £65million forward Dominic Solanke only recently fit again after an ankle issue.

After a largely injury-affected three years at Tottenham, Brazil international Richarlison may have left this summer if a suitable offer was tabled but remains part of the squad and Frank is excited to get more consistency out of the 28-year-old.

He added: “Fantastic he is scoring. The first one is definitely easier to score without being easy, but I have a striker that takes those two chances and helps us win the game.

“He deserves a lot of praise. He was very good against PSG and today he was exceptional, with his work-rate, driving the team, link-up play, hold-up play, just dominating and then the two finishes.

“So happy on his behalf and again, performance department, medical department did a top job to build him.

“Second goal 17 passes in the team I have been told, every player touched the ball and finished with two top actions.

“First from Mohammed Kudus and then second, an exceptional finish by Richarlison. I’m a little disappointed that so early we have goal of the season – but must be a contender.”

Spurs boss Frank revealed Yves Bissouma, who was dropped for the Super Cup for repeatedly being late for training, missed this fixture due to injury.

Burnley had created a number of first-half chances, but were punished for a lack of clinical edge in both boxes.

“It’s really fine margins of the Premier League and that’s probably the main thing to come out of it today,” Parker admitted.

“The clinicalness of the Premier League, they produce an outstanding, world-class finish to see the game away from us, but I saw some real positives.

“We’re disappointed because we came here to try to get a result, but overall there were some really pleasing things.”