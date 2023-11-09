Tottenham star reveals secret to upturn in form after summer transfer

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martha Thomas says she has rediscovered her smile on the pitch following her summer switch to Tottenham from Manchester United and is thriving on the belief being shown in her at her new club.

The Scotland forward concluded a two-year stay with United after a 2022-23 season in which she made 20 Women’s Super League appearances for Marc Skinner’s side but only one start within that, scoring one goal.

Moving on to Robert Vilahamn’s Spurs, Thomas – starting at centre-forward – went on to net six times in the team’s first four league games this term to top the early Golden Boot standings, and was named Barclays Player of the Month for October.

Asked if she had surprised herself at all with her form, the 27-year-old told the PA news agency: “No, I think I’ve always had the belief in myself – it’s just having people around me that sort of believe in that as well.”

Regarding last season, Thomas said: “Personally, it was a really tough season for me, off the pitch, on the pitch, mentally, physically. I felt quite drained.

“It was hard because the team was doing quite well, so I was happy for the girls around me. But when it came to the summer, I knew what the best decision for me would be.

“I was playing in a team sometimes not even in my actual position that I feel I’m best at. So it was definitely the right time for me to step away, because I knew they weren’t getting the best out of me and I wasn’t getting the best out of myself there. It no longer felt like the right fit.

“There was definitely times throughout the season where I did feel like I deserved that chance and sort of wasn’t given it, or was given it but then not given long enough to show it.

“That’s just the way it goes. United had their best finish (second), so it’s sort of hard to really argue – but at the same time I felt like I needed and deserved more, so it was the right time for me to get that somewhere else.

“I wasn’t enjoying my football. I needed just to enjoy it again, and I needed to find my smile again on the pitch.”

She added: “I didn’t feel like I came here with a point to prove, I just feel like it’s worked out that way because I’m playing football with a smile, that’s when I play my best, and you’re just now seeing what I’m actually capable of doing.

“If I’m happy and playing in a team where I feel valued and they’ve got that belief, then I’m going to play my best and the goals are going to come.

“I think I’ve settled in really well here, I think the style Robert wants to play and the team we have complement me quite well.”

While Thomas has been on her hot streak, Tottenham striker Bethany England, who had a major impact for them last term after joining in January, has been recovering from hip surgery.

Vilahamn, as well as stressing his belief Thomas can win the Golden Boot this season, has said he is confident he will find a way for the two to play together, something Thomas says she can see herself doing, adding: “I think we would complement each other really well.”

Having finished ninth last season, then appointing Vilahamn in July, Tottenham are currently in the Champions League places, lying third as one of four teams with 10 points from five games, three behind leaders Chelsea.

Last Sunday’s 1-1 home draw with Everton followed a run of three successive wins, and Thomas said: “For us to be really gutted with that draw shows what kind of finish we’re looking for. We’re looking to climb as high as we can.

“The top three, four teams have had that consistency over the past however many seasons and that’s what other clubs need. But I think with the start you’ve already seen, it wouldn’t be surprising to me to see another team break into that – and we can hope it’s us.”

Tottenham host Liverpool – another side on 10 points – on Sunday.