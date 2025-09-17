Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to raping two women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has pleaded not guilty to raping two women.

The 32-year-old is accused of five counts of rape against the two alleged victims, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Arsenal.

Partey spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his not guilty pleas during a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who now plays for Spanish club Villarreal, faces trial under a High Court judge at the same court on November 2 next year.

Partey’s latest court appearance comes the day after he came on as a substitute in his new club’s Champions League fixture against Tottenham in London.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Christopher Hehir told Partey: “Your trial will take place at this court on November 2 of next year, 2026.

“I appreciate that is quite a long way in advance. As you may appreciate the crown courts have a huge backlog of work which means that trials do take a long time to come on.

“Because you have bail effectively you are sitting behind a queue of people in prison who are waiting to be tried.”

The judge granted bail on the same conditions as Partey was placed under at a previous hearing – that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.