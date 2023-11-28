Jump to content

Football rumours: Juventus eyeing swoop for Thomas Partey

Arsenal could use money from the sale of the midfielder to fund a move for Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Rachel Vickers-Price
Tuesday 28 November 2023 06:38
What the papers say

Juventus have emerged as potential suitors for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, according to the Daily Mirror. The Gunners have been linked with Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25.

Chelsea are streamlining their transfer policy with a “one in, one out” approach. The Daily Telegraph says the move could see a number of players making way for new signings.

Among those who could leave the Blues are 39-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, whose contract is set to expire next summer, according to the Evening Standard. England Under-21 defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, who is up for sale is another who coule be on the way out.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tristan Aldcroft Panduro: Manchester City and Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the 15-year-old FC Copenhagen midfielder, reports the Daily Mail.

Marc Guehi: Manchester United have made Crystal Palace’s 23-year-old centre-back their primary January target, according to Football Insider.

