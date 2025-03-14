Thomas Tuchel details ‘special’ meeting with Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has detailed his “special” meeting at Windsor Castle with the Prince of Wales, who championed the inclusion of Aston Villa players in his first England squad.

Prince William and Tuchel were recently spotted together at a Champions League match at Villa Park before the pair had a more formal catch-up in Windsor.

Tuchel revealed Prince William, who spent 18 years as president of the Football Association before he stepped down after last summer’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, had “strong opinions” and urged the new England boss to select Villa players in Friday’s squad.

In the end, three members of the current Villa squad were included in Tuchel’s 26-man group with Ezri Konsa, Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford called up, while forward Ollie Watkins missed out with an injury.

On the same day Prince William backed the new England boss as “exactly the right person” for the job and to try to win next year’s World Cup, Tuchel said: “It makes me very proud.

“Yeah of course (it adds pressure), but the pressure comes with the job and the pressure is a privilege in this role.

“I met His Royal Highness once during a match and then we had another meeting in Windsor Castle and it was just nothing but impressive the way he speaks.

“The way how emotionally he supports… Aston Villa and of course the national team is just so impressive and it was so nice to speak with him about football.

“He has a strong opinion. He was pushing hard for the Aston Villa players, which was not needed because we admire them a lot and we admire a lot what is happening there in the club.

“It means a lot and is just something very special that comes with the role. It is an honour and privilege and comes with big responsibility.”

During an interview with The Sun, Prince William stated World Cup success under Tuchel is “definitely possible” on the same day as the England squad announcement.

“I understand the debate around having an English manager. But, to me, it should be the best person for the job – and Thomas is exactly the right person,” Prince William said.

“Without doubt he is one of the top five managers in the world. It would be amazing if he could win the World Cup next year. It’s gearing up to that and it’s definitely possible.

“We’re now as close as we’ve ever been, I really do feel that. It’s all coming together nicely – we just need the results on the pitch to go our way.”

The Prince of Wales also admitted to anonymously surfing internet chat pages on Aston Villa, the club he has supported since childhood.

“I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages,” he said. “I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate.”