Friday’s briefing: Man Utd, Tottenham and Rangers secure Europa League progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United, Tottenham and Rangers all booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick as United saw off 10-man Real Sociedad 4-1 at Old Trafford, while Spurs overturned a first-leg deficit to knock out AZ Alkmaar and Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland saved two spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out win over Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

Chelsea ground out a 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge to continue their progress in the Conference League.

On Friday morning, England boss Thomas Tuchel will name his first squad before facing the media at Wembley, while later there is also Sky Bet Championship action when play-off hopefuls Bristol City host Norwich.

Fernandes is captain fantastic, again

United reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League on the back of an impressive comeback win against 10-man Real Sociedad at Old Trafford.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s early spot-kick gave United a scare, but skipper Fernandes responded by scoring a pair of penalties before Sociedad substitute Jon Aramburu was sent off.

Portugal international Fernandes completed his hat-trick, with Diogo Dalot wrapping up a 4-1 win in stoppage time.

The 5-2 aggregate victory sends Ruben Amorim’s side into a quarter-final clash with Lyon.

Odobert double delight for Spurs

Wilson Odobert scored twice as Tottenham completed a 3-2 aggregate win over AZ Alkmaar to reach the last eight of the Europa League and keep their own season alive.

The pressure was on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou after a 1-0 loss in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

French forward Odobert, though, helped lift the mood – scoring in each half to net his first goals for the club, with James Maddison also on target.

AZ pulled a goal back to level the tie again in the 63rd minute through Peer Koopmeiners after a mix-up in the Spurs backline.

Odobert then finished off a superb passing move to put Spurs through to the last eight, where they will play Eintracht Frankfurt.

Maresca’s Blues plod on

Chelsea limped into the quarter-finals of the Conference League with a dour 1-0 win against Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge to seal progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Blues fans have had their patience tested by recent lifeless performances.

But even the stifling dullness of the narrow first-leg victory in Denmark was nothing compared with what Enzo Maresca’s side offered in the return fixture back in west London.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s fine individual goal shortly after half-time was wildly out of keeping with the quality of the tie – another listless display nevertheless securing a fourth straight win in all competitions.

Brilliant Butland lights up Ibrox

Rangers had seen their 3-1 lead from the first leg in Istanbul wiped out as Sebastian Szymanski scored in each half to silence Ibrox.

The home fans, though, were left roaring again after the tie against Jose Mourinho’s side was settled in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Butland saved from Dusan Tadic and Fred either side of Ianis Hagi seeing his shot turned on to the post – and Rangers went through when Mert Hakan Yandas blazed well over.

What’s on today?

New England boss Tuchel was appointed Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October, with his 18-month contract officially starting on New Year’s Day.

The German coach will name his first squad on Friday morning before facing the media at Wembley ahead of the start of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Friday night’s live action in the Championship sees the Robins host the Canaries at Ashton Gate, with Liam Manning’s side aiming to get into the top six. In the Women’s Super League, Arsenal travel to Everton and Liverpool host Manchester United.

Both Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and Liverpool manager Arne Slot will hold press conferences ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, while Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta are among those to address the media before the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.