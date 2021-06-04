Chelsea have rewarded Thomas Tuchel with a new contract lasting until 2024 after the head coach led the club to Champions League glory.

The German, who replaced Frank Lampard in January, galvanised the club immediately upon his arrival as the Blues secured a top-four finish before outwitting Pep Guardiola in the Champions League final last week.

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family,” Tuchel said.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

Tuchel has lost just five of his 30 games in charge of Chelsea thus far, with an FA Cup final defeat by Leicester the only low point of his tenure. Chelsea are now expected to back him in the transfer market, with a new striker among the club’s priorities.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

“Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

“We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons.”