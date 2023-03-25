Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Bayern Munich announce appointment of new head coach Thomas Tuchel

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 25 March 2023 11:14
Comments

Live: Bayern Munich announce appointment of new head coach Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich are set to announce the appointment of Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach, during a press conference this morning (25 March).

Tuchel revealed he was ‘devastated’ to be let go from the English side, and hasn’t been in work since.

However, he’s been living in Munich in recent weeks, following the German team’s sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s rumoured that Nagelsmann was let go because of lack-of player development, and unsuccessful results .

49-year-old Tuchel has previously mamnaged Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain as well as Chelsea, and players were already made aware this week that he would be stepping in.

Recommended

Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Bayern Munich will be against Dortmund on 1 April.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in