Watch live: Bayern Munich announce appointment of new head coach Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich are set to announce the appointment of Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach, during a press conference this morning (25 March).

Tuchel revealed he was ‘devastated’ to be let go from the English side, and hasn’t been in work since.

However, he’s been living in Munich in recent weeks, following the German team’s sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s rumoured that Nagelsmann was let go because of lack-of player development, and unsuccessful results .

49-year-old Tuchel has previously mamnaged Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain as well as Chelsea, and players were already made aware this week that he would be stepping in.

Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Bayern Munich will be against Dortmund on 1 April.

