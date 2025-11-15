No red cards, please – Thomas Tuchel wary of World Cup bans for England players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel will warn England’s players to avoid any stupid red cards in Albania having this week seen Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo risk a World Cup ban.

Having sealed their place at next summer’s tournament with two matches to spare, the Euro 2024 runners-up continued their perfect qualification campaign with a 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday.

England wrap up Group K with Sunday’s dead rubber in Albania, where Tuchel will speak to his players in the wake of Ronaldo’s red card in Portugal’s defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The former Manchester United forward is banned for his country’s group finale and could face a three-match suspension, which would mean he missed the first two matches of what will be his final World Cup.

England boss Tuchel said: “It is important, I’m aware of it and we will talk about it. No red cards, please.

“In doubt, we are in a position of course, if a player is through and could be last man and pulls his shirt so in doubt tomorrow it will be smarter to not do it.”

England striker Wayne Rooney missed the first two group games at Euro 2012 after kicking out at a Montenegro player in a qualifier.

The Euro 2024 runners-up have won all seven Group K games without conceding heading to the Air Albania Stadium.

Asked if he would rather risk losing the game than getting a red, Tuchel said: “It is an extreme example.

“If he goes in the last man example and if we can avoid it no red card of course. Sometimes it is just a clash.

“I don’t want to make the subject too big speaking about it because then you have a cloud above you. Normally we are not at risk anyway but if someone has a choice to make, don’t do it.”

England have travelled to Tirana with a 23-man squad after defender Ezri Konsa pulled out due to calf discomfort.

Djed Spence is among those available for selection in a month that started in controversy after he and Micky van de Ven ignored Tottenham boss Thomas Frank after the 1-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

The Spurs manager later revealed the pair apologised for an eye-catching incident that Tuchel has spoken to the England full-back about.

“Yeah, I didn’t like it,” the England manager said when asked if he had a view on it.

“Because the players know they are not only national players when they are the 10 days in camp, they are always national players, and the standard of behaviour is always important.”