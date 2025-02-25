Thomas Tuchel shares England plans with Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
William succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as patron of the Football Association last summer following his time as FA president.
England head coach Thomas Tuchel met the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
William, who succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as patron of the Football Association last summer following his time as FA president, was keen to learn of Tuchel’s plans for the men’s national team.
Kensington Palace posted an image of the prince and Tuchel shaking hands, alongside the message: “Great to meet with new England men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team.”
Tuchel began his role as Three Lions boss on January 1 after the FA confirmed last October that the former Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager had been appointed as Gareth Southgate’s successor.
The 51-year-old German, who was accompanied at Windsor Castle by FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, is the third non-British permanent manager of the men’s team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
Tuchel will name his first England squad next month for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley.