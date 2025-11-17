Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England manager Thomas Tuchel has described his inaugural year in the role as a "pure pleasure," admitting he became "almost emotional" bidding farewell to his squad after a flawless World Cup qualification campaign.

Sir Gareth Southgate’s successor began his reign with a 2-0 victory against Albania, and the 2025 campaign concluded in Tirana with the same scoreline, wrapping up a perfect qualification journey.

England secured all eight Group K games and maintained eight clean sheets. This remarkable achievement saw them become the first European side to win at least six World Cup qualifiers without conceding a single goal, demonstrating unwavering focus despite having already secured their spot last month.

Looking ahead to the December 5 draw in Washington DC, Tuchel expressed profound confidence, attributing it to the bond forged with his players.

"Yes, of course, because we grew together and I care for the players," the England boss stated. "I love the players. I love their attitude, I love their investment, how they bought into these camps from the start."

open image in gallery England manager Thomas Tuchel said he ‘almost got emotional’ on Sunday as he will now not see his players for four months (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

He reflected on the difficulty of the upcoming break: "It’s very, very difficult for me now. I told them in the dressing room I have to say ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and see you in March’, which really hurts me I have to say. I almost got emotional because I would love to compete with them next Wednesday again, and next Saturday and it’s not possible."

He added that the current dynamic is "everything that you can ask for as a coach at the moment, so it’s a pleasure to work with them, to push them."

Tuchel emphasised the team's strength, noting: "They are a strong group. At the moment, everyone is buying into what we are building and it’s top. And it’s of course never finished. It just continues and continues."

Captain Harry Kane was singled out for his exemplary leadership and prolific scoring.

His late brace against Albania not only sealed another victory but also saw him surpass Pelé’s international goal tally, reaching 78 goals.

Tuchel lauded his skipper, saying: "We just mentioned it in the dressing room and this is the cherry on top of everything that he overcomes Pele. The investment of Harry in these matches is just outstanding. He is so invested in everything what we do."

He further noted Kane's consistent high performance: "If you see him play for Bayern Munich, I have to say it’s the same. He’s in a mindset and in a physical condition that is absolutely the highest level, produces goal after goal for us. The way how he works, tracks back, finds solutions in offensive play is just outstanding at the moment."

open image in gallery Harry Kane was singled out for praise by Tuchel after he scored twice against Albania ( Action Images via Reuters )

The importance of tactical preparation was underscored by Kane’s first goal against Albania, which originated from a Bukayo Saka corner, just a day after the England captain spoke of developing an NFL-style playbook for set pieces.

Tuchel acknowledged the strategic value, particularly against well-organised defences.

"Of course we are relying on (set pieces). The best teams in the Premier League do it," he explained.

He cited Arsenal as a benchmark for set-piece execution, adding: "At the moment Arsenal is the key team or the benchmark in set pieces in the Premier League, and there is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Like against deep blocks, against teams who are so well drilled like (Albania), and so invested in defending, and so committed to defending, you open it up with a set piece goal. It’s full credit to my assistant coach and our set-piece coach. They do amazing work and then again the players buy into it."

With the qualification journey complete, the focus now shifts to the World Cup draw, with Tuchel clearly optimistic about England's prospects following a year of significant progress and team cohesion.