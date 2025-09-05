Wayne Rooney says ‘nonsense’ games make watching England ‘boring’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney finds watching the national team in “nonsense” games boring and believes it puts head coach Thomas Tuchel in a no-win situation.

The German’s first three competitive matches have seen wins over Albania (2-0), Latvia (3-0) and Andorra (1-0) in World Cup qualifiers but Rooney has not found it entertaining to watch.

“Watching England now and some of the games you know they’re going to win, it’s a bit boring,” he told The Wayne Rooney Show.

“The last few games, it was against Andorra or something like that. It was painful. Obviously getting into the tournament, that’s when you enjoy it.

“(I feel) sorry for Thomas Tuchel because he probably wants a decent game where he can go and show what he can do. It’s a no-win (situation) really.

“He’s a top manager and I know he’s maybe got a little bit of stick about the way that England played – those games are just nonsense really.

“You turn up and you just know England’s going to win the game. It’s 10 men sat behind the ball and you’ve got to break them down, which is not easy against any team.”

