Thomas Tuchel completes England coaching staff with key appointment from Brentford
Justin Cochrane will take on a role in addition to his duties with Thomas Frank’s side
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Thomas Tuchel has completed his England backroom staff with the appointment of Brentford head of coaching Justin Cochrane.
Cochrane, 43, will take on the role in addition to his duties with the Bees, having joined the Premier League club in 2022 from his previous role as head of player development and coaching at Manchester United.
The former England youth international has previous experience with the national coaching set-up, having coming through the Football Association’s pathway, working as a head coach from the under-15 to under-17 level between 2018 and 2021, also serving as youth development phase lead for the men’s national teams.
He also observed the senior set-up and was part of the travelling party for the Under-21 European Championship in 2019.
The FA said that Cochrane would be the final appointment to Tuchel’s team, which already includes his assistant Anthony Barry, goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario and performance coach Nicolas Mayer.
Tuchel will take charge of England for the first time next month, with his side facing Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualifiers at Wembley.
The new head coach is set to name his squad for those fixtures, which take place 21 and 24 March, in about two weeks’ time.
PA