What we learned from Thomas Tuchel’s first two games as England boss

England completed their first international window under new boss Thomas Tuchel with two wins from two World Cup qualifiers after following up Friday’s 2-0 victory over Albania by beating Latvia 3-0.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what we learned from Tuchel’s first camp.

Premier League style

Tuchel was clear that he wanted his side to play an attacking and exciting style of play that mirrors the Premier League.

There were some issues against Albania, who deployed a low block, before England’s quality told, but against the weaker opposition of Latvia it became clearer how Tuchel wants to play.

They pinned the minnows in their own half and regularly got in behind them, launching almost 60 attacks in the game. They bombarded the box with crosses, while set-pieces were also dangerous.

It is very much a work in progress but the signs of how Tuchel wants to play are clear.

Building a brotherhood

Tuchel has spent much of the past week talking about how he wants his squad to be a brotherhood and foster a spirit which helps connect the team with the nation. That was very much evident as spirits were high in training and everyone looked together on the pitch.

The German also called for more “interactions” during the match and that was noticeable as players all celebrated goals together as well as performative high fives and applause.

Myles clear at left-back

When England’s international season started with a Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland, Myles Lewis-Skelly had not even made his Premier League debut.

Fast forward six months and he has now arguably made himself England’s first-choice left-back.

Undoubtedly, Newcastle’s Lewis Hall will have something to say about that, but the Arsenal defender has taken his opportunity with both hands, starting both games and enjoying positive experiences.

Kane still the man

After a European Championships where people were questioning him and being dropped by Lee Carsley for a crunch Nations League game in Greece, Harry Kane has re-asserted himself as England’s main man in attack.

He scored in Friday’s win over Albania, while also showing his creative passing range, and then took his tally to 71 with another goal against Latvia.

While the 31-year-old will not be judged by goals in Wembley games against lower-tier opposition, he proved he will still be the man to lead England’s charge at next summer’s World Cup.

Wing and a prayer

Part of Tuchel’s masterplan is to utilise the wingers to break the lines and get balls into the box and that was evident in the two games.

But, while there were flashes, none of the players that were given substantial game time claimed the shirt as theirs going forward.

Marcus Rashford started both games but lacked an end product, Phil Foden was dropped after one game and Jarrod Bowen did not overwhelm either.

Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer’s impending return should help matters, with plenty of options for Tuchel to ponder.