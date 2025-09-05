John Stones ‘very upset’ to leave England camp, says manager Thomas Tuchel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel says John Stones is “very upset” to have seen his England return cut short by a minor injury.

The 31-year-old has not added to his 83 caps since last October, with injury ruling home out of the manager’s first two squads after taking over at the start of the year.

Stones was selected for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, only for a muscular problem to bring his camp to a premature end.

“Unfortunately, John Stones just left,” Tuchel revealed on the eve of the Group K clash with Andorra at Villa Park.

“He came with minor issues, muscular issues, to camp and didn’t progress as we thought and hoped he would.”

Tuchel said “we will not take the risk” with the experienced defender, who spent part of June’s camp with the England squad as he did rehabilitation from a thigh injury.

“I think he would have maybe started as a central defender in this match (against Andorra), but he was in contention for playing number six for us as well,” Tuchel told talkSPORT.

“When we need maybe a more physical six, and more a six that is like John, more educated as a central defender, so to stay deep and create a block of three with a central defender.

“So, it was in our thoughts to maybe use him as a six against Serbia. But, listen, this is how it is. He’s very upset. He’s very upset because he does everything on a daily basis to be fit.

“Now he has again minor issues. It will cost him two caps for the national team. It will maybe cost him some minutes for Manchester City.

“So, he is very, very disappointed and upset. He was a big part of camp so far.

“But, yeah, it is what it is. We have to adapt. We have to find solutions. We will have a strong team tomorrow and we will come up with solutions without John.”

While it is a gut punch for Stones, the England boss has told the defender not to be too downbeat as he remains a major part of his plans.

“I hope he keeps his spirit up because he will stay important for us,” Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I saw in these three days what he means to the group as a personality and as a social glue within the group.

“What he brings to the pitch is outstanding quality as a central defender and possibly as a pivotal number six, but we have to adapt to it.

“He’s now not available anymore. We will find solutions for it.”