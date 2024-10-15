Thomas Tuchel in talks with the FA to become next England manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thomas Tuchel is in talks with the Football Association to become the next England manager.

The former Chelsea boss is now in line to succeed Gareth Southgate, who resigned last summer following his side’s agonising Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Tuchel is now more likely than Pep Guardiola to succeed Southgate after establishing talks with the FA.

Lee Carsley had been seen as the favourite to become head coach on a permanent basis following his interim spell in charge before mixed messages during the most recent international break.

The FA has assessed its options and the Independent now understands that initial talks have begun with the German’s representatives.

Manchester City manager Guardiola has also been approached, though Tuchel is now seen as a more likely option.

Tuchel’s last spell, in charge of Bayern Munich, ended prematurely in May, with a year remaining on his contract.

Tuchel conceded the Bundesliga title for the first time since 2011-12 to Bayer Leverkusen and was defeated by eventual winners Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich in May ( PA )

But Tuchel still holds a high reputation from his time with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League in 2021.

He also won the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup before being sacked by the Blues’ owners over a difference in strategy.

The 51-year-old has also enjoyed spells with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, while he is the only manager to guide Paris Saint-Germain to a Champions League final.

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel was last in charge of Bayern Munich until May this year ( Getty Images )

Tuchel has also been linked with Manchester United, meeting co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe this summer before Erik ten Hag was retained as head coach.

If appointed, Tuchel would become the third non-British permanent manager of the England men's team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.