Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel will warn his England players to avoid any red cards against Albania that mean they miss the start of the World Cup.

The England manager suggested he would be willing to give an Albania player a clear run on goal rather than seeing one of his defenders incur a sending off that would bring them a suspension for the beginning of next summer’s tournament.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of being banned for his country’s first game or two in the United States after he was sent off for violent conduct in Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

And Wayne Rooney missed England’s first two matches in Euro 2012 after a red card against Montenegro in the final game of qualifying.

Now Tuchel will tell his players to be particularly careful to ensure they are all available in June.

England manager Thomas Tuchel looks on as substitutes Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson get ready (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“It is important, I’m aware of it and we will talk about it,” he said. “No red cards please. In doubt, we are in a position of course, if a player is through and could be last man and pulls his shirt so in doubt tomorrow it will be smarter to not do it.

“I don’t want to make the subject too big speaking about it because then you have a cloud above you. Normally we are not at risk anyway but if someone has a choice to make, don’t do it.”

Tuchel has also spoken to full-back Djed Spence about his petulant reaction to Thomas Frank after Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea.

Spence and fellow defender Micky van de Ven both ignored the Spurs manager when he tried to persuade them to applaud the home fans following the 1-0 loss.

Both went to see Frank to apologise but former Chelsea manager Tuchel was not impressed by Spence and told him to always remember he is also an England player.

“I didn’t like it,” he explained. “Because the players know they are not only national players when they are the 10 days in camp, they are always national players and the standard of behaviour is always important.”