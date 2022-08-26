Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thomas Tuchel will not change Chelsea tactics to cover N’Golo Kante injury

World Cup-winning France midfielder Kante will miss at least another month.

Nick Purewal
Friday 26 August 2022 15:10
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thomas Tuchel will not tweak Chelsea’s tactics despite lamenting the “huge influence” of N’Golo Kante’s latest injury absence.

World Cup-winning France midfielder Kante will miss at least another month with his latest hamstring problem, leaving a notable chink in Chelsea’s armour.

Mateo Kovacic has shaken off a knee injury but is not ready to start Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Thomas Tuchel, pictured, believes N’Golo Kante is “unique” for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Connor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the main candidates to partner Jorginho at the base of midfield, with Tuchel insisting Kante’s absence will not force a major reshuffle.

Recommended

“We are talking about four weeks plus for N’Golo,” said Tuchel.

“I told you at the end of last season he is our key player normally. He gives something to our team that no other player in the world can give to any other team. That makes him a key player.

“If your key player is out, it’s a situation you don’t like but have to deal with. It has huge influence.

“It’s difficult to replace him, he’s very unique. We were full of hope after pre-season because we built his pre-season very individual.

“He had a long pre-season, a good pre-season, felt good. For many years he felt very strong, getting enough rest and build-up to be the player he can be for us.

“We started with one game a week so the hopes were high that he can play consistently for us.

“If we build another system, I don’t know. We have trust in our players. It will maybe be the same system.

“We played many games, unfortunately, without him in the same structure. It will be slightly different because every player is a bit different.

“That is the challenge to adapt to this, use different players differently. To change completely because N’Golo is not there, I don’t think so.”

Croatia midfielder Kovacic’s return will hand Chelsea a clear boost, with the Blues bidding to hit back from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

But Tuchel confirmed the former Real Madrid man is not yet fit enough to start.

Mateo Kovacic, pictured, is back after knee trouble for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Kova is back in the group and ready to play maybe 20 minutes,” said Tuchel.

“We miss him as a personality, his experience and his quality. It’s maybe 20 minutes at the moment that he can play.

Recommended

“It was his first training week without reaction in the knee so we cannot rush things otherwise we will just sabotage our own plans with him.

“We need him long term. It’s good to have him back and as an option on the bench.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in