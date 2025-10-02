England squad: Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka looking for recalls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka are back available as England manager Thomas Tuchel weighs up his options for October’s doubleheader.

The German coach names his squad at Wembley Stadium on Friday morning for the friendly at home to neighbours Wales and World Cup qualifier away to Latvia.

England are within touching distance of qualification for next summer’s tournament after following up a 2-0 victory against Andorra by beating Serbia 5-0 in Belgrade – matches Bellingham and Saka watched from afar.

The former missed September’s camp having undergone shoulder surgery following Real Madrid’s participation in the Club World Cup and has made four appearances since his return.

Bellingham has not worked with Tuchel since the coach apologised for saying in a June interview that his mother finds some of the midfielder’s on-field antics “repulsive”.

The squad announcement come days after the 22-year-old was named 2024-25 England men’s senior player of the year – an award won by Saka in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.

The Arsenal forward was also absent from September’s fixtures due to a hamstring injury and, like the Real Madrid man, has made four appearances since returning.

Cole Palmer was England’s player of the year between Saka and Bellingham but the Euro 2024 final goalscorer is currently dealing with a nagging groin injury.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said last Friday: “We decided to protect Cole a little bit. In terms of not letting his injury get worse.

“We decided to rest him for two-to-three weeks until the international break to see if with that rest he can recover 100 per cent and to be fit after the international break.

“I don’t think he needs surgery but it is just to manage the pain in his groin. We have decided to be a little bit conservative with him.”

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are pushing to be selected having looked rejuvenated during strong starts to the season with Manchester City and Everton respectively.

Arsenal defender Ben White could be included in his first England squad since the 2022 World Cup after a minor setback ruled him out contention in September.

Adam Wharton and John Stones withdrew from last month’s squad through injury but are both in contention having returned to action.

Noni Madueke started against Andorra and Serbia but has since picked up a knee injury, while Tino Livramento faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines due to a knee problem of his own.

Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence were praised by Tuchel having made their England debuts last month, when the former was named man of the match in both qualifiers.

The German coach was pleased with the way the September camp panned out having chosen to work with a smaller group to make things more competitive with the World Cup looming.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was the most eye-catching omission from his September selection and is ruled out with a hamstring injury this time around.